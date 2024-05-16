Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park during morning walk

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.

    At around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 600 block of Wardlow Road where they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    According to police, the victim was walking with another person through the park when they were approached by a group of unknown individuals.

    Police said the victim attempted to run but fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times. The suspects then fled the area.

    The Saskatoon police serious assault unit is investigating the incident.

