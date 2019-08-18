

CTV News Saskatoon





A man died in the 1800 block of 20 St. W on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers and paramedics found the man injured around 10 a.m., and attempted to save his life.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services are assisting in the continuing investigation.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service and ask to speak to Major Crimes, or call Crime Stoppers.