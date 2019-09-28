

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was killed early on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Northcumerland Ave. around 2:15 a.m., after reports of an altercation between a number of people in a parking lot.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died later due to his injuries. Police are ruling the death as a homicide.

Major crimes, forensic identification and other units were called to investigate the incident.

Around 8 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle associated to the incident and arrested two people of interest.

Police say a number of people were present on the scene and witnessed the event, with some having recorded video. Anyone with information, including recording of this incident are being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service, and ask to speak to major crimes.