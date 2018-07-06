Police investigating after body found after overnight house fire
A body was found after a house fire on Avenue F North on July 6, 2018. (SOURCE: SASKATOON FIRE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 7:39AM CST
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 9:47AM CST
Police are calling the discovery of a body found in a Saskatoon home after a fire suspicious.
Emergency crews were called to Avenue F North around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after reports of smoke in the area, when they arrived they found that a house on the 200 block was on fire.
After calling in additional units, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 12 minutes.
When they searched the home, the body of an adult was located.
The major crimes section has been called in to investigate; police say the body has not been identified.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.