Police investigating after attempted abduction of two children near Tisdale
(File image)
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 10:03AM CST
Police are investigating after attempted child abduction in Tisdale.
RCMP was called to 100 Street in Tisdale on Monday around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that two children, ages six and nine, had been offered candy and a ride home by a man in a truck.
The driver is described as being in his 30’s, with a darker complexion, short brown hair and glasses.
The truck is described as a white Dodge truck with four doors. There were also passengers in the truck.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tisdale RCMP at 306-878-3810 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RCMP is reminding parents to be vigilant about their children’s whereabouts and to remind children not to accept gifts or rides from strangers.