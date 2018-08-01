

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating after attempted child abduction in Tisdale.

RCMP was called to 100 Street in Tisdale on Monday around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that two children, ages six and nine, had been offered candy and a ride home by a man in a truck.

The driver is described as being in his 30’s, with a darker complexion, short brown hair and glasses.

The truck is described as a white Dodge truck with four doors. There were also passengers in the truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tisdale RCMP at 306-878-3810 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP is reminding parents to be vigilant about their children’s whereabouts and to remind children not to accept gifts or rides from strangers.