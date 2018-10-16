Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect who reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl last week.

The assault is reported to have occurred on the evening of Oct. 11 near Avenue C North and 26th Street West, police said in a news release.

The victim was approached from behind by the male suspect on foot and touched inappropriately.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man with a beard, brown eyes, thin lips and having a crackly voice. He was wearing a green camouflage winter jacket, black jogging pants and blue/green older running shoes.