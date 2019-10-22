A Saskatoon school was the subject of threats over the weekend.

St. Joseph High School principal Cheryl Thorson said Monday in a letter to parents and guardians that threatening comments were made against the school on a social media platform from someone who was not a student.

Classes are on as scheduled this week and the school is following its threat assessment procedures, she said.

Saskatoon police said in a news release that a person of interest has been identified and spoken with, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe there is no imminent threat to the students and staff at the school.