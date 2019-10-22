Police investigate online threat against Saskatoon high school
St. Joseph High School. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:31PM CST
A Saskatoon school was the subject of threats over the weekend.
St. Joseph High School principal Cheryl Thorson said Monday in a letter to parents and guardians that threatening comments were made against the school on a social media platform from someone who was not a student.
Classes are on as scheduled this week and the school is following its threat assessment procedures, she said.
Saskatoon police said in a news release that a person of interest has been identified and spoken with, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Police believe there is no imminent threat to the students and staff at the school.