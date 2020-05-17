Police investigate gunshot in the Riversdale neighbourhood
CTV News Saskatoon Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 5:58PM CST Last Updated Sunday, May 17, 2020 6:07PM CST
The canine unit was on-scene at Avenue H South. (Ryan Fletcher/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Officers are investigating an incident in the Riversdale neighbourhood.
Police were called to the 300 block of Avenue H South just before 5 p.m., after a caller reported hearing a gun being fired.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital.
Police say the severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.