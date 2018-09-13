

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a highway near Nipawin Thursday morning.

Nipawin RCMP received a call around 4:15 a.m. about a man on Highway 55 two kilometres east of Nipawin, police said in a news release.

When paramedics and police arrived the man was determined to be dead. He was found in the driving portion of the highway.

The investigation into the cause of death is underway. A collision reconstructionist was on the scene and the body has been sent for an autopsy in Saskatoon, police said.