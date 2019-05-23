

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating two alleged break and enters and a report of suspicious activity.

Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the 1000 block of University Drive after a report that several people unlawfully entered, according to a news release.

They stole several items and were believed to be armed, police say. A canine track was unsuccessful.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a second reported break and enter at a home in the 200 block of Copeland Crescent. According to police three suspects were observed fleeing out a back door.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspects stole a vehicle, a dark blue Honda Odyssey, and a pellet gun, police say.

There was also a report that someone had attempted to enter a home in the 1100 block of Aird Street at 2:40 a.m.

No one was hurt in either incident, police say.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not available and police don’t know if the incidents are connected.