Saskatoon police are investigating after finding a man who succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday around 1 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Avenue J South for a report of an injured man.

When they arrived, they found a man who had died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.