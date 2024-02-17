Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot

Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.

On Saturday around 12:25 a.m., police responded to a call about an injured person in a home on the 200 block of Avenue I South, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to hospital, police said.

Police said the next of kin has been notified and they continue their investigation.

The incident marks Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2024.

The other two occurred within a week, on Feb. 3 and Feb 10.