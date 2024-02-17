SASKATOON
Saskatoon

Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot

Saskatoon Police
Share

Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.

On Saturday around 12:25 a.m., police responded to a call about an injured person in a home on the 200 block of Avenue I South, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to hospital, police said.

Police said the next of kin has been notified and they continue their investigation.

The incident marks Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2024.

The other two occurred within a week, on Feb. 3 and Feb 10.

  

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?

Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News