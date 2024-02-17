Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
On Saturday around 12:25 a.m., police responded to a call about an injured person in a home on the 200 block of Avenue I South, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.
The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to hospital, police said.
Police said the next of kin has been notified and they continue their investigation.
The incident marks Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2024.
The other two occurred within a week, on Feb. 3 and Feb 10.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump's legal debts top a half-billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
INVESTIGATION W5 visits Panama as protests rage against Canadian-owned mine
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of an 'artificial deficit' of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned allies Saturday that an "artificial deficit" of arms for his country risks giving Russia breathing space, highlighting the need for artillery and long-range weapons after his military chief said he was withdrawing troops from the eastern city of Avdiivka.
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
Trump avoids 'corporate death penalty' in civil fraud case, but his business will still get slammed
A New York judge on Friday spared the ex-president that worst case punishment as he ruled in a civil case alleging Trump fraudulently misrepresented financial figures to get cheaper loans and other benefits.
Exclusive: Russia attempting to develop nuclear space weapon to destroy satellites with massive energy wave, sources familiar with intel say
Russia is trying to develop a nuclear space weapon that would destroy satellites by creating a massive energy wave when detonated, sources told CNN, providing a more detailed understanding of what Russia is working on than the U.S. government has previously disclosed.
African leaders condemn Israel's offensive in Gaza
Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.
Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration
Members of the Kansas City community are expected to gather Saturday afternoon to "demand a future free from gun violence" a day after authorities announced that two juveniles had been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges in the shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
-
Regina Humane Society faces unprecedented number of dogs in shelter care
The Regina Humane Society says they are dealing with an influx of dogs arriving at the shelter and are in need of adopters or fosters.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Carman community holds vigil for 5 slain victims
Around three dozen people gathered in Carman, Man. Friday evening to remember five family members killed over the weekend.
-
Why a flight to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
-
Transit safety team ready to board Winnipeg buses
The first class of the city’s transit safety officers graduated Friday – with hopes of bringing a newfound sense of security on Winnipeg Transit buses.
Calgary
-
Garage of Thorncliffe home destroyed in fire
The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
Calgary senior says alarm company won’t cancel dead husband’s contract
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
Edmonton
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Union accuses Alberta government of being unprepared for 2024 wildfire season
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
-
'A huge, huge issue': Growing number of e-bikes on GO trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
New windshield washer dispensers popping up at GTA gas stations
A new dispenser is popping up at gas stations across the Greater Toronto Area, allowing drivers to top up their windshield washer fluid while filling the tank with gas.
Ottawa
-
Update on Rideau Canal Skateway expected this evening
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
-
What's happening in Ottawa on Family Day weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Family Day weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Prosecution Service updates hate crime definitions, includes 'hate propaganda'
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has revised its hate crimes policy, expanding definitions and guidance related to hate-motivated offences.
-
Seniors lose thousands in 3 'grandparent' scams in 1 day in Port Moody, B.C.
Police in Port Moody, B.C., say three separate seniors were targeted on the same day by a well-known “grandparent” scam, getting swindled out of thousands of dollars.
-
'It's inflammatory': Vancouver police officer's patch ignites questions about objectivity
A Vancouver police officer is being scrutinized for donning a patch that does not adhere to the force’s uniform regulations.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating fatal shooting in Little Italy
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood just after midnight Saturday.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he fathered through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Prosecution Service updates hate crime definitions, includes 'hate propaganda'
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has revised its hate crimes policy, expanding definitions and guidance related to hate-motivated offences.
-
Former Victoria police board member files complaint against VicPD amid corruption controversy
A man who resigned from the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board over ethical concerns has filed a complaint against the Victoria Police Department in response to a corruption scandal.
-
B.C. has gained 708 family doctors over the last year. Here's where they're working
Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 708 more doctors are practising longitudinal family medicine in the province this year than last year. This week, his office shared data on where those net new family doctors are working.
Atlantic
-
First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group
Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Commemorative game to honour the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes
As part of African Heritage Month, the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society will host a game to commemorate a special chapter in sports history.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Beaver Lake Winter Carnival opens with dedication to local councillor
It was a moving night Friday, as the organizers behind the Beaver Lake Winter Carnival held a moment of silence at the opening of their annual event for popular politician Michael Vagnini. Vagnini was found Wednesday after more than two weeks of searching.
London
-
Alleged stabbing sends victim to hospital with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The area where the altercation took place was secured by police early Saturday as police investigated the scene but has since reopened.
-
Fireworks to light up sky at Southwold Winterfest
The snow and cold temperatures have returned just in time for Winterfest at the Southwold Keystone Complex Saturday afternoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Family seeks help identifying car that crashed into home
A London, Ont. woman is looking for the driver of a black car that smashed into her parents’ house Friday.