A 19-year-old man died Saturday morning while in-custody at an RCMP Detachment cell in Onion Lake.

RCMP say the man’s death was "sudden."

In a media release, RCMP say the Lloydminster man was found unresponsive in the cell area shortly after 8 a.m.

Officers began CPR until paramedics arrived. CPR continued, but was unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Moose Jaw Police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

The Ministry of Justice is set to appoint an independent observer during the investigation.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the deceased.