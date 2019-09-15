A man barricaded himself in a residence in the 300 block of Ave. T S, after police responded to the scene after a report of a gun, around 2:20 p.m.

The man was reportedly spotted in the residence with a gun, according to police.

The Tactical Support Unit and Crisis Negotiators were also called to the scene.

Traffic was restricted on Ave. T between 19 and 20 St., and on 19 St. between Ave. U and S.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.