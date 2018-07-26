Police identify man found dead on highway near Battleford
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 4:45PM CST
RCMP have identified the body found in the middle of a highway near Battleford as 33-year-old Merle Curley from Mosquito First Nation.
Police say the body was found in the middle of Highway 4 by a passing motorist, according to a media release.
Investigators now believe that Curley was hit by a vehicle that didn’t remain on the scene.
Curley’s family has told RCMP they hope the release of his name will lead to answers in the investigation.