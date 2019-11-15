The infant found dead in a dumpster in downtown Saskatoon last Friday was a girl, Saskatoon police say.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, however further testing is required that may take several months to complete, police said in a news release.

The autopsy was not able to determine a date of birth.

Police are seeking video surveillance and are requesting anyone who may have video from between 25th Street and Queen Street and Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue to submit it.

Police are specifically looking for video between Nov. 4 and 8.

Police have released a stock photo of the distinct bag in which the baby was located in hopes someone may recognize it.

Police continue to appeal to the public about the urgent need to locate the mother.