The Saskatoon Police Service honoured nine officers for National Police Week, who lifted a vehicle off a man during an incident last year.

A video posted to the Saskatoon Police Service Facebook page shows the officers lifting a vehicle off of a man that was trapped under it. According to the post they held the vehicle up for a total of 1 minute and 44 seconds, letting the man breathe until he could be pulled out from underneath.

The officers were recognized with Exemplary Service Awards last week.