Police honoured, video shows officers lifting car to rescue man
Police officers are shown lifting a vehicle off an injured man, in a video posted to the Saskatoon Police Service's Facebook page.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 10:01AM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service honoured nine officers for National Police Week, who lifted a vehicle off a man during an incident last year.
A video posted to the Saskatoon Police Service Facebook page shows the officers lifting a vehicle off of a man that was trapped under it. According to the post they held the vehicle up for a total of 1 minute and 44 seconds, letting the man breathe until he could be pulled out from underneath.
The officers were recognized with Exemplary Service Awards last week.