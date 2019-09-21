Police have suspects in custody after death ruled a homicide
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 4:29PM CST
Saskatoon police have multiple suspects in custody after a 31-year-old man was murdered Saturday morning.
Just after 5 a.m. Saskatoon police were called to investigate reports of an injured man at a residence in the 100 block of Howell Ave.
The victim was transported to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police have ruled the death a homicide.
SPS says a number of persons of interest have been identified and suspects are in custody.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS.