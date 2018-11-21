

CTV Saskatoon





A 20-year-old woman who reported being the victim of a sexual assault in Saskatoon no longer wants police to pursue the investigation.

Police do not believe there is a risk to public safety, according to a news release.

The woman had reported that on Sunday morning she was walking along 20th Street West when she was pulled into a white van with two male occupants, a driver and passenger.

The passenger in the back of the van attempted to sexually assault her but she struck the suspect multiple times, exited the van when it stopped and fled to her apartment nearby where she called police, the woman had reported.

While the investigation has been discontinued, it can be reopened at any time, police say.