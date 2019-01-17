

CTV





A bystander helped Saskatooon police find an inmate who had escaped from Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre.

Police responded to the centre around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who had just escaped, police said in a news release.

With help from a bystander, police quickly found him in the 1000 block of 64th Street East where he was hiding inside of a pick-up truck.

He had sustained minor injuries during the escape and was treated by Medavie Health Services before being released back into custody.

He faces charges of escaping lawful custody, theft under $5,000 and mischief.