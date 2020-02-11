SASKATOON -- The man at the centre of a dangerous offender hearing in Saskatoon was drunk and angry in the moments leading to a violent assault of a child, according to court documents.

Nathan Manuel Stevenson, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault following an attack on a child on Aug. 30, 2017. The victim's identity is protected under a publication ban.

Court documents show the victim’s mother left the home to go work in northern Saskatchewan, according to an agreed statement of facts filed in court. The victim and three other children were left Stevenson’s care.

A witness identified as "AA" told police that at some time on the day of the assault, "AA" took the victim and two others to play in a local park and they returned an hour later.

"AA" stated that Stevenson was angry about a car being taken. The witness said he believed Stevenson pushed the victim as he saw the victim on the ground on the victim’s bottom. "AA" stated he called police three times, first at 5:45 p.m., from the basement of the home and he was worried Stevenson would hear him calling the police and assault him as well.

“AA” said he could hear Stevenson yelling at the victim and kept telling the victim to get up, while the victim continued to cry. The witness called police again at 5:54 p.m. to tell them about an assault and then at 6:11 p.m. to tell police Stevenson was assaulting the victim in the bedroom.

At 6:12 p.m. Saskatoon police received a call from a neighbour. The neighbour told police from the window on his property he witnessed a man assaulting a child. In a statement to police the neighbour told them he could see the assault taking place in the yard next door.

Police arrived at 6:19 p.m. and they observed "AA" in the basement window, according to the statement of facts. “AA” told police the victim was upstairs with Stevenson. Police found Stevenson in the bathroom standing in front of the bathtub with no shirt on. Officers noted that Stevenson was about six-foot-four and described him as a "very large man." Stevenson was arrested and believed to be intoxicated by alcohol, according to the statement of facts.

"AA" said when they left for the park earlier in the day, the victim had no bruising or visible marks; when he went upstairs he saw the victim had been injured.

Police found the victim lying very still in the tub, the document says. An officer wrapped the victim in a towel and the victim was transported to Royal University Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries.

Police found empty beer bottles in the living room, kitchen and on the front step and deck of the home where Stevenson was, the document says.

The Crown is seeking a dangerous offender designation for Stevenson in light of the incident.

The hearing has been adjourned until March 24, when the Crown will decide whether or not to call more evidence.