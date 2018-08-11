

Michaela Solomon, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service are investigating after an injured man died on Friday evening.

Police and Medavie Health Services were called to the aid of an injured man in an apartment in the 200 block of 5th Avenue North.

The man was located in the hallway and was transported to a hospital where he died from the injury.

Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification will be working with the Office of the Chief Coroner in the investigation.

Updates on this case will come from Major Crime Section or Public Affairs office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.