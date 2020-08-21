SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say investigators are at the scene of a "serious incident" in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood.

Around 3 a.m. Friday police received a call for service in the 200 block of Slimmon Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Investigators from the SPS major crimes and forensic identification units are on scene.

Officers could be seen entering and exiting Aria Food + Spirits, a Lakewood neighbourhood restaurant.

A neighbour who lives across the street told CTV news he was awakened by a loud noise which he believes were gunshots.

Traffic restrictions are in place, SPS said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.