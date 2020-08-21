Advertisement
Police forensic, major crimes units investigating 'serious incident' in Saskatoon
Police tape blocks of an area in the 200 block of Slimmon Road on Aug. 20, 2020.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say investigators are at the scene of a "serious incident" in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood.
Around 3 a.m. Friday police received a call for service in the 200 block of Slimmon Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.
Investigators from the SPS major crimes and forensic identification units are on scene.
Officers could be seen entering and exiting Aria Food + Spirits, a Lakewood neighbourhood restaurant.
A neighbour who lives across the street told CTV news he was awakened by a loud noise which he believes were gunshots.
Traffic restrictions are in place, SPS said.
This is a developing story. More details to come.