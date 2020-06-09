SASAKTOON -- A rural area outside of Prince Albert has come into focus in the investigation into a 42-year-old woman's 2017 disappearance.Happy Charles was last seen near Prince Albert Collegiate Institute on April 3, 2017.

After receiving information about a location potentially connected to Charles' disappearance, investigators searched a rural area outside the city, Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.

Police describe the area as "vast" and said there was not enough information to find the specific location identified. Investigators are looking for the public's help in their search.

"The Prince Albert Police Service has received many anonymous tips and knows someone out there knows or heard what happened to Happy Charles,” Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen said in the release.

“Police have recently been searching areas identified by the public and are asking those with information to please call police and provide more detailed information to help narrow down the search for Happy.”