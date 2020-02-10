SASKATOON -- A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman faces more than a dozen charges after an investigation into meth trafficking.

After observing apparent drug deals, police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block Avenue P South on Friday, police say.

Investigators found four people, 147 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of MDMA, $330 cash, three rifles, two cans of bear spray, two swords, 17 knives and drug paraphernalia, police say.