Police find meth, swords in Saskatoon drug bust
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 2:17PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman faces more than a dozen charges after an investigation into meth trafficking.
After observing apparent drug deals, police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block Avenue P South on Friday, police say.
Investigators found four people, 147 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of MDMA, $330 cash, three rifles, two cans of bear spray, two swords, 17 knives and drug paraphernalia, police say.