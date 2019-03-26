Saskatoon police attribute this month’s spike in crime to gang members who were released from jail.

In the past month, police responded to a string of shootings, assaults and robberies in Pleasant Hill.

Staff Sgt. Tony Landry said some gang members who were responsible are now back behind bars.

“There are a number of people that were involved in the street gangs that have been released from jail … we’ve made a number of arrests – significant arrests – some of which are street gang members,” Landry told CTV News.

“I think that’s going to help decrease the crime that’s taken place.”

Some of the crimes have involved random members of the public. Police say gangs don’t specifically target random people they don’t know, and the incidents were “crimes of opportunity.”

Former gang member Owen Pelletier said addictions drive gangs.

“I’ve seen a lot of crime, a lot of heartbreak and misery. Alcohol and drugs are the main thing – why people commit the crimes, when they’re under the influence,” said Pelletier, who was part of a gang for 12 years.

Pelletier is calling on more rehabilitation programs to help people who are freshly released from jail.