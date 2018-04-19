The Saskatoon Police Service estimates legalizing marijuana could add between $300,000 and $500,000 in additional costs for policing.

The numbers are summarized in a report tabled at the board of police commissioners meeting on Thursday.

The report from the Saskatoon Police Service says the additional costs include aspects such training for Drug Recognition Experts (DRE’s), additional investigators, road side screening equipment and lost time for officers taken off the streets for training.

Canine units will also need further training. Police Chief Troy Cooper says some police dogs are currently trained to sniff out marijuana as an illicit drug. But, once marijuana is legalized, that will have to change.

The report also cites numbers from Colorado, where voters opted to legalize pot in 2012. They show an increase in traffic related collisions, injuries and deaths.

The report from the police service says more officers and investigators may be needed to handle more traffic related investigations. It says some costs are still not known, such as lost time on the streets for officers who need training for marijuana legislation enforcement.

However, Chief Troy Cooper says the numbers in Colorado may not reflect the impact in Saskatchewan because the two jurisdictions have different retail systems for selling marijuana. Cooper says Colorado has a more “free market system” that has led to hundreds of pot shops opening across the state. In contrast, he says Saskatchewan is taking a more cautious approach by restricting the number of retailers in each city.

“We don’t have the same level of access to cannabis. And we won’t have the same level. Saskatchewan is taking a slower approach. They are rolling it out in a restricted way. They are rolling it out in a way with restricted products. And so we expect to have a lessened impact on young people and a lessened impact on driving.”

Cooper also says the additional policing costs could be offset by potential partnerships with other agencies such as the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, SGI and the Provincial Government.

Mayor Charlie Clark says it’s important to try and reach an agreement with the Province to share the revenue from taxes charged on marijuana sales.

“We feel that if there are revenues generated they should be going towards the costs. Otherwise, basically, you have the municipality subsidizing the province. So they are capturing the revenue and we are paying the cost.”