Police encourage caution after wind warning issued in Saskatoon
Snow blows across both lanes of a highway near Saskatoon on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Albert Delitala/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 10:10AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11:13AM CST
Police in Saskatoon are encouraging drivers to use extra caution on the roads after a wind warning was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday.
Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 90 kilometres per hour and freezing rain and flurries are causing slick road conditions.
For the latest weather forecast, download the CTV Saskatoon Weather App on your mobile device.
More Stories
- LIVE UPDATES: Jury to begin hearing evidence in Gerald Stanley trial
- Police encourage caution after wind warning issued in Saskatoon
- Saskatoon’s Junos bid low on cash
- $1.1B lawsuit alleges horrors at Canada's 'Indian hospitals' 1
- Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app
- Premier-designate ready to take over Sask. Party leadership 1
- Jury selected for Gerald Stanley second-degree murder trial 1
- Metis ’60s Scoop victim files claim against federal, provincial governments