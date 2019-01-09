

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police responded to a complaint of a gun inside an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. police received a call that multiple people wearing masks were in the hallway outside of a suite in an apartment building in the 500 block of Avenue X South, according to a news release.

The report indicated that they may have had a gun.

Police officers attended but no person or gun was located. Police have since cleared from the scene