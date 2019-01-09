Police don’t find suspect or gun after complaint from apartment building
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:56AM CST
Saskatoon police responded to a complaint of a gun inside an apartment building Wednesday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m. police received a call that multiple people wearing masks were in the hallway outside of a suite in an apartment building in the 500 block of Avenue X South, according to a news release.
The report indicated that they may have had a gun.
Police officers attended but no person or gun was located. Police have since cleared from the scene