A Saskatoon police dog that bit and injured a six-year-old girl has been pulled from service, at least until reviews of the attack are completed, according to the city’s police chief.

“The first stage was to remove the dog from active service. It was scheduled to work for the last couple of days,” Chief Troy Cooper said at a news conference Monday at the Saskatoon police headquarters.

Cooper was asked several times about the dog’s long-term future, as well as about the possibility of the three-year-old Belgian Malinois returning to patrol, but he refused to speculate.

“We’re too early into the investigation to determine that at this point,” he said. “We want to find out, first of all, exactly what occurred, do a review of the situation, do a review of the dog, the dog’s training, the handler’s actions, and then we’ll have a better picture of whether that could occur or not.”

The dog was on a lead, with its handler, tracking two home invasion suspects early Saturday evening when it attacked the girl, six-year-old Autumn Clifford. The girl was bitten as the dog, which had no previous instances of disobeying, and the handler rounded the corner of a building on the 100 block of Avenue M South.

Clifford was taken to hospital, but has since been released. Her mother, Leslie Welder, said she required several stitches on her side.

“All of a sudden I saw the puncture holes and the blood on the side of her shirt,” Welder said. “I lifted up the shirt and I saw it was worse than a bite wound. It was like an attack.”

Cooper said the dog was out of the handler’s sight when the initial biting occurred.

Losing sight of a dog while tracking does sometimes happen, according to Supt. Mitch Yuzdepski, who also spoke at the news conference.

“At times, and at that short distance, if you’re navigating a tight space or a tight corner, that’s a possibility and does happen,” Yuzdepski, a former canine handler, said.

“There needs to be a bit of a gap between a dog and a handler as they come around a corner, for instance. In this case, it was a home invasion, so a serious criminal matter, and the dog and handler need to have some separation.”

Yuzdepski said his understanding was the dog’s 20-foot lead was shortened to about 10 feet as the dog and the handler rounded the corner — which is not an uncommon practice.

Police initially stated in a media release the dog instantly released its hold on Clifford at the handler’s command, but at least one witness said the officer shouted repeatedly at the dog.

"Out of nowhere there was two officers that I saw. One was on top of the dog. Three times he had told the dog to let go. 'Let go! Let go!,' he was saying to the dog. The dog did not let go. The dog, in fact, growled at the cop and shook his head like he was going to tear her," Amanda Pritchard told The Canadian Press.

“All she was yelling was, ‘Ow! Ow! Ow!’”

Cooper said he hopes the investigations into the incident, as well as a use-of-force review, better clear up what happened.

“I don’t want to downplay this. This is a serious event, a terrifying event for a little girl, and a horrible thing to go through as a family. I can only imagine what that would feel like, and we certainly don’t want to downplay it,” he said.

He’s attempted to reach out to the family, and said he will continue to do so.

Welder said she questions the way officers handled the situation.

“It really bothered me because I didn’t hear no apology come out of anybody’s mouth,” she said. “My daughter now is going to miss out now on her kindergarten grad, all her field trips, because of this. She has bad stitches in her side. She is down for two weeks, and that’s not right.”

Yuzdepski said the officer “felt it best that he remove himself from that situation as soon as he could and let the family deal with the emotion.”

The officer feels horrible about the attack, according to Yuzdepski.

“I think the member is probably going over in his mind, ‘What could I have done different?’”

Cooper said the officer will remain on duty.

--- with files from The Canadian Press