

CTV Saskatoon





Two men have been charged in two separate break-and-enters in Saskatoon Thursday morning.

Patrol officers responded just after midnight to a break-in at a home in the 1600 block of Avenue B North, in which someone was reported to have broken a window.

Police say a police dog, Loki, tracked the suspect to a nearby home in the 1800 block of Avenue D North where a 41-year-old man was arrested in a bedroom inside. The man was wearing shoes that matched the foot impressions that the canine unit tracked, said police in a news release.

At 2 a.m. a man was seen throwing a large rock through a business’ window in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue North. He was seen exiting with what was believed to be a cash register.

Loki tracked the suspect to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North where a man matching the suspect description got into a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the 44-year-old was taken into custody.