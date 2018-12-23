

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service used a taser to detain a man who was reported to be trespassing in an apartment building.

The 29-year-old man, armed with a golf club, was uncooperative and attempted to flee from officers. When he was detained, the man was combative which led to police using the taser once to gain control of him. No one was injured during the incident.

The man will remain in police custody until he appears in front of a justice of the peace on Sunday evening, facing charges of weapons possession, obstruction and assisting arrest.