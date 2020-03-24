SASKATOON -- For the second time in less than a week police were called to the Pacific Heights neighbourhood for a suspicious package.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 200 block of Haviland Crescent.

Police say members of the Explosive Disposal Unit used a robot to move the package and determined it was safe.

Traffic restrictions were put in place but were lifted once the package was deemed safe. Police are still investigating.

This isn’t the first time Haviland Crescent has seen similar activity. Last Thursday, police were called to the very same block for a report of a suspicious package. The package was eventually deemed safe.

Police say that incident did not appear to be random.