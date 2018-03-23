Police credit good samaritin with help making arrest
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 10:58PM CST
Saskatoon Police are crediting a good samaritin with helping officers arrest a man accused of robbing several local businesses.
Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, police say a motorist waved down a patrol officer near Attridge Drive and Kenderdine Road.
Police say the motorists informed the officer that he had seen security personell from a neary by business chasing a person down the street. Officers confronted the suspect after the resident pointed him out to them.
Police say the suspect was in possession of stolen goods from a number of businesses in the area. He was then taken into custody.
Police say a 52-year-old man from saskatoon will face charges of possession of stolen property as well as possession of methamphetamine. The man also has five additional unrelated warrants for his arrest.
