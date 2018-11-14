

CTV Saskatoon





Six people have been arrested after a joint investigation by Saskatoon and Calgary into several break-and-enters into Saskatoon apartment mailboxes and parkades.

Saskatoon break-and-enter detectives began working on identifying two suspects for multiple break-and-enters into apartment mailboxes in early September, according to a police news release.

They liaised with Calgary Police Service break-and-enter detectives who identified a man and a woman believed responsible.

Both suspects are from Calgary. The man, 35, was arrested there Oct. 10 and charged with nine counts of break-and-enter. The woman, 29, was arrested in Calgary Oct. 21 and also faces nine counts.

In late September, Saskatoon police identified two men and two women as responsible for breaking into apartment parkades. They were all arrested and charged between Nov.1 and Nov. 6, police say.

In mid-October, Saskatoon break and enter detectives began working to identify two men believed responsible for mail box break and enters. Arrest warrants have been issued for a 39-year-old man for 12 counts of break and enter and for a 27-year-old man for nine counts.