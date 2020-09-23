SASKATOON --

Saskatoon police handed out dozens of tickets and impounded or seized multiple vehicles last weekend after receiving complaints over aggressive driving.

“We can't wait for these types of dangerous driving behaviours to result in tragedy to take action,” Staff Sgt. Devon Racicot said in a news release.

“Moving forward, we will continue to monitor these types of events and take the necessary action to keep Saskatoon roads safe for all users.”

Police received numerous traffic complaints over the last several months regarding vehicles gathering in various locations across the city.

Many of these complaints stemmed from aggressive driving behaviour, noise and a lack of physical distancing in the midst of a pandemic, police said.

On Sept. 13 a person reported losing control and colliding with a cement barrier as a result of racing. They were not seriously injured, police said.

As a result, on the weekend police conducted enforcement in seven locations as investigation revealed that many participants would regroup at various other locations following police enforcement.

The police Air Support Unit observed about 140 vehicles at one gathering racing and driving dangerously, police said.

Police action included: