Police, coroner respond to body found in downtown Prince Albert
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 11:13AM CST
Prince Albert police responded after a man was found dead on June 9, 201. (Jayda Taylor/CTV News)
PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police and the coroner responded after a man was found dead downtown on Wednesday morning.
At around 9:30 a.m., crews were seen taking the body off of the grass near the Rotary Trail. The man did not appear to be pulled from the river.
Police have not released the man’s identity or his cause of death.
This is a developing story. More details to come.