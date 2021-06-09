PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man whose body was found downtown on Wednesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., crews were seen taking the body off of the grass near the Rotary Trail.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a dead man at about 8 a.m. near River Street West and Central Avenue.

The man did not appear to be pulled from the river.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity or his cause of death.

This is a developing story. More details to come.