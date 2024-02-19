Police consider early-morning death of Saskatoon youth suspicious
Police say the death of a Saskatoon youth early Monday morning in the Massey Place neighbourhood is considered suspicious.
Officer were dispatched to the 1000 block of Matheson Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday with a report of a male youth with a serious injury, according to a Saskatoon police news release.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injury a short time later.
Saskatoon police say they have two youth suspects and one adult suspect in custody.
No other information has been released at this time, but officers from the major crime and forensic sections are investigating.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
OPINION What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets is retiring. Here's what he wants you to know
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
'Share ideas and resources': Organizers for Wascana Winter Festival want closer relationship with Frost
As dozens of families turned up for carriage rides at this year's Wascana Winter Festival – organizers say they hope for collaboration with REAL's Frost Festival to assist in expanding the Regina winter staple.
-
TeleMiracle set to return this weekend with live audience
TeleMiracle 48 is set to return this weekend with a live audience in Regina.
Winnipeg
-
Louis Riel now recognized as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
-
Manitoba RCMP lay charges in death of baby
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
-
Man wanted on warrants arrested during traffic stop: RCMP
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man, who was wanted on several warrants, was arrested last week during a traffic stop where drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
-
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Edmonton
-
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
-
Evander Kane scores twice as Oilers double up on Coyotes
Evander Kane scored two of Edmonton's four goals in the third period, Connor McDavid added two assists to extend his NHL lead and the Oilers stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to 10 games with a 6-3 win on Monday.
-
Weekend fire damages east Edmonton bar
No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a strip mall in east Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Toronto's fine-est: Over 1K automated speeding tickets issued to police vehicles in 2-year period
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data shows the city's cops are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Matthews scores NHL-leading 49th goal in Toronto's 4-2 win over St. Louis
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
-
From skating to dinosaurs, families take in activities across Ottawa on Family Day
Families across the region took a break from work or school on Monday, an opportunity to embrace time together for Family Day and take in some of the many diverse activities happening, from cultural experiences to outdoor adventures.
-
Stranger found in Chelsea, Que. resident's kitchen facing charges: Outaouais police
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Hundreds march to Richmond city hall to oppose quashed supervised consumption site
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Richmond on Family Day in opposition to city council’s recent vote to explore a local supervised consumption site, despite health officials already having quashed the idea.
-
Mounties seek suspects after seniors 'terrified' by targeted vandalism to North Vancouver home
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help identify two suspects captured on video kicking the door of a home in what police describe as a "targeted" harassment campaign against two seniors.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman dies in stabbing near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Taxpayer group wants to see the numbers behind Quebec's decision to replace Big O roof
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is questioning the Quebec government's plans to spend $870 million for a new roof over Montreal's Olympic Stadium and is demanding more transparency from the province's tourism minister.
-
Coldest night of the month expected Monday night in Montreal
After a frigid day across southwestern Quebec, Montrealers are bracing for their coldest night in almost a month Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Mounties seek suspects after seniors 'terrified' by targeted vandalism to North Vancouver home
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help identify two suspects captured on video kicking the door of a home in what police describe as a "targeted" harassment campaign against two seniors.
-
Racism, cultural beliefs can affect organ donations in some communities: doctors
A kidney-shaped cake will likely be on the menufor Reema Garcha and her family as they celebrate the six-year anniversary of her kidney donation to her older sister.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
Moncton veteran opens hobby shop to help cope with post-military life
Serge Hébert started a new business as a way for hobbyists in the Greater Moncton area to connect in person and have a place to meet.
-
Man in hospital following shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
London
-
Family mourns death of EMDC inmate
Friends and family are expressing grief for the latest inmate to die in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
'High-risk' weapons investigation in Sarnia leads to arrest
Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’