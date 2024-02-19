SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Police consider early-morning death of Saskatoon youth suspicious

    Saskatoon Police
    Police say the death of a Saskatoon youth early Monday morning in the Massey Place neighbourhood is considered suspicious.

    Officer were dispatched to the 1000 block of Matheson Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday with a report of a male youth with a serious injury, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    He was taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injury a short time later.

    Saskatoon police say they have two youth suspects and one adult suspect in custody.

    No other information has been released at this time, but officers from the major crime and forensic sections are investigating.

