Members of the Board of Police Commissioners are seeking more information about the training officers will receive for a new policy surrounding street checks.

In June, the Saskatchewan Police Commission unveiled new guidelines for “contact interviews”. They say officers who engage with a member of the public to obtain information about a subject not connected to a specific crime or offence cannot do so solely based on factors like race, ethnicity or religion.

During a meeting on Thursday, commissioners asked Police Chief Troy Cooper about the training being developed for officers around the new guidelines.

“We know for sure the Saskatchewan Police College will provide some training, and that locally we will have to provide other training,” said Cooper. “So we are waiting for that first training development to come out to see what’s missing from it.”

Cooper says they are also waiting for more board discussion, as well as a consultation meeting scheduled for October 9th. He says the training material or programs should be rolled out by early 2019.

The issue of race in relation to street checks was also discussed by the commission.

Chief Cooper was asked about the ability to document the race of people who become the subject of a contact interview or street check. He says it’s difficult to get accurate information on race because of how subjective it can be to assess.

“Race data, you have to rely on an officer’s assessment of race, and that can be very difficult to do. It can add an awkward component to a conversation that an officer is trying to have in a respectful way.”

He says there are likely other ways to audit the use of street checks to ensure officers are compliant without recording race data.

68 per cent of people who took part in a recent survey said they felt that the guidelines on that application of contact interviews addressed privacy concerns.