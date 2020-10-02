SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police say the Sutherland dog park will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice after a possible cougar sighting.

Jessica Gerbrandt says she called police, after she says her dogs spotted a cougar in the park Thursday evening.

Gerbrandt says as they were walking, the dogs bolted ahead of her, went through a fence and then reversed direction and starting running the opposite direction while barking loudly.

“I automatically turned around to see what they were chasing and I see this very large cat crouched down at us.” Gerbrandt told CTV News.

She said the dogs starting barking at the cougar and until it went and climbed up a pole.

“I was shocked and not sure if I was even seeing things correctly. I always knew the cougars sometimes came down the riverbank and stuff,” Gerbrandt explained. “But I have never seen one here.”

Police say conservation officers have been consulted and will head back to the park Friday morning to determine if it’s safe.