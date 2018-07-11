

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP and officers with Saskatoon police shut down a portion of Saskatchewan’s Highway 14 on Wednesday morning following a chase with a stolen truck and a more-than-five-hour standoff.

The incident started at about 3:40 a.m. in Saskatoon when city police pursued the stolen Ford F-350 truck out of the city onto Highway 14, Mounties said in a news release.

City police laid out a spike belt and successfully deflated two of the vehicle’s tires, but the truck, driving on rims, continued toward Biggar at speeds between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour.

Another spike belt was laid by RCMP east of Biggar at about 5 a.m., according to police. The truck dodged the belt but became stuck in the ditch, at which point Mounties and Saskatoon police officers surrounded the vehicle and closed off the highway.

The four people in the vehicle weren’t taken into custody until five and a half hours later, however. According to RCMP, the two men and two women refused to exit the truck.

The four have since been charged with 15 offences, including dangerous driving, evading police and possessing stolen property, according to Saskatoon police.

The men are 27 and 22 years old. The women are 20 and 18.

All four were scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Wednesday evening.