Saskatoon police say they have charged a 23-year-old woman in connection with a break and enter and assault that occurred at a Reindeer Road apartment in February.

Police continue to look for four male suspects also involved in the incident.

On Feb. 7 shortly after 8 p.m. four males wearing masks and a female illegally entered an apartment in the 100 block of Reindeer Road and assaulted one of the two occupants, police say.

Police say the suspects stole cash and hydromorphone pills. Three of the suspects are believed to have been carrying firearms. They all fled in what is believed to have been a dark-coloured Nissan Frontier.

The victim of the assault was treated for minor injuries.