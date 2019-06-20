

CTV Saskatoon





A second person has been charged in connection with the shooting of a five-year-old boy in the Air Ronge area earlier this year.

Shots were fired at a home in the community on Jan. 13. Several people were inside and a five-year-old boy was shot in the foot, police say.

Matt Kurt Misponas was arrested Wednesday while in custody for other matters. He now faces 15 charges related to the shooting, including criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm and participation in a criminal organization.

The other accused was under the age of 18 at the time of the incident and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.