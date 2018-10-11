

CTV Saskatoon





Four people are in custody after reports of gunshots in the Westmount and Pleasant Hill areas on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Avenue M North around 9:30 p.m. They say when they arrived, they found three women and a man with a sawed off shotgun.

Officers say the group had randomly fired the gun while walking in the area. Police say they aren’t sure why the group was shooting, but no injuries or damages have been reported.

All four people are facing gun related charges. They will appear in court on Thursday morning.