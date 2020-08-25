SASKATOON -- Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Logan Nayneecassum.

The Ahtahkakoop First Nation man was killed Friday morning at a restaurant in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood following a dispute between numerous patrons, according to police.

Saskatoon police have now charged Afrah Ali, 32, with second-degree murder in Nayneecassum's death. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police say Ali may be armed and should not be approached.

While investigators believe he may still be in the Saskatoon area, he is also known to have connections to Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa, police said in a news release.