

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police are investigating after finding a woman dead in a home late Friday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a person in an apartment in the 200 block of Avenue V South, police say.

Upon arrival, police say the officers found the woman dead. Police consider her death suspicious at this time and an investigation is underway.

An autopsy will be scheduled for next week.