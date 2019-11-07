SASKATOON - The Board of Police Commissioners has approved a request from the Saskatoon Police Service to hire more police officers to address potential crime issues resulting from a safe consumption site.

The Saskatoon Police Service wants to hire eight more officers for a community mobilization unit. The cost is pegged at $1.6 million dollars.

In a report tabled to the board of police commissioners, the police service says crime trends support having two officers on dedicated patrol on a “24 hour rotational basis."

Police Chief Troy Cooper says the officers would also be trained to deal with those facing addictions, and understand the principles of harm reduction. However, Cooper says the budget request was also made in response to a recent increase in crime.

City Council still needs to approve the submission during city budget deliberations later this month.