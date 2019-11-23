Police asking public to avoid 200 block of 1st Street East
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 6:38PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking residents to avoid the 200 block of First Street East as they deal with a person inside the home they say may be armed with a knife.
SWAT, crisis negotiators, canine and other patrol members are at the scene.
Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area to ensure public safety.