SASKATOON -- Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Lyla Kent-Armstrong was last seen at a home in the 200 block of Avenue O South at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Police and family are concerned as she may be in a vulnerable state, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Lyla is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a medium build and dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information regarding Lyla's location is asked to contact police immediately at 306-975-8300.