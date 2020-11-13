Advertisement
Police ask for help in search for missing 11-year-old Saskatoon girl
A photo of Lyla Kent-Armstrong provided by Saskatoon Police Service.
SASKATOON -- Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Lyla Kent-Armstrong was last seen at a home in the 200 block of Avenue O South at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Police and family are concerned as she may be in a vulnerable state, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.
Lyla is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a medium build and dark brown shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information regarding Lyla's location is asked to contact police immediately at 306-975-8300.